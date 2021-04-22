Senate's Speaker Dragu discusses with Albania's ambassador on political, economic cooperation

Senate's Speaker Dragu discusses with Albania's ambassador on political, economic cooperation. Bucharest, April 22 /Agerpres/ - The Senate's Speaker Anca Dragu received on Thursday the Ambassador of the Republic of Albania to Romania, Ilir Tepelena, during a presentation visit, an opportunity to show the support, at political and technical level, within discussions in the Council of the European Union on the negotiations with Albania and on the principles and procedures for accession in the coming years. According to a Senate's release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, Anca Dragu mentioned the support for increasing contacts on the specialized committees in the two legislative forums, Romania providing the technical expertise to meet Albania's accession criteria to the European Union. "Regarding the economic component of the Romanian-Albanian relationship, the Senate's Speaker highlighted that there are many opportunities that can be capitalized on. In this regard, she stressed the importance of intensifying dialogue and direct contacts in the business environment, including participation in fairs and exhibitions, with the support of the chambers of commerce and industry and the subsequent materialization of these activities", the release reads. The importance of deepening the cooperation between the two countries was emphasized, through interpersonal relations, through economic, cultural-educational exchanges, the academic environment, youth and sports organizations. "Both the Albanian minority in Romania and the Aromanian minority in Albania represent the most valuable link that connects the two countries and can strengthen Romanian-Albanian cooperation," Dragu was quoted as saying. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]