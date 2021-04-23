Romania's Ministry of Economy has EUR 180 mln arrears in unpaid strat-up grants

Romania's Ministry of Economy has EUR 180 mln arrears in unpaid strat-up grants. Romania's Ministry of Economy still has to disburse RON 870 million (EUR 180 mln) to the beneficiaries of the Start-Up Nation programs carried in past years (by the Social Democra Governments) - as this program was implemented at that time without the necessary funding, minister Claudiu Nasui (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]