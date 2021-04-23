EUR 460 mln tax credit in Romania not settled by contributors yet

Out of the RON 18.1 billion (over EUR 3.6 bln) tax credit extended by the Romanian Government, mostly to firms, in 2020, RON 5.36 bln (EUR 1.1 bln) was already paid in the first quarter of the year (Q1). Another RON 10.5 bln (EUR 2.1 bln) was restructured under the simplified procedure