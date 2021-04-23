CFA Romania’s Macroeconomic Confidence Index hits new post-crisis record in March

CFA Romania’s Macroeconomic Confidence Index hits new post-crisis record in March. The Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator, compiled by the CFA Romania Association every month based on a poll among its members, increased by 5 points in March 2021 to 60.7 points. Compared to March 2020 - when the indicator plunged amid lockdown - the indicator is up by 39.9 points. "Both the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]