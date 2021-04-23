EC rejects some projects proposed by Romania under Relaunch and Resilience facility

EC rejects some projects proposed by Romania under Relaunch and Resilience facility. The European Commission (EC) refuses to finance under the Relaunch and Resilience Facility (RRF) the EUR 3 billion irrigation project proposed by Romania. The EC has also asked Romania to cut down the EUR 4.5 bln asked for motorway projects, deputy prime minister Dan Barna announced in a show (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]