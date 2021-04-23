 
Klaus Iohannis: Land Forces, one of the most important components of Romanian Army
Klaus Iohannis: Land Forces, one of the most important components of Romanian Army.

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed a message to the Romanian military on Friday, stressing that due to the "high" level of their training, Romania is today an ally able to actively contribute to security and peacekeeping in the region and in Europe, which strengthens our country's profile as a reliable partner among the international community. "As every year, with the celebration of the Holy Great Martyr George, the Trophy-Bearer, we celebrate the Land Forces Day, one of the most important components of the Romanian Army, which, with dedication, boldness and professionalism, fulfills very complex missions. Ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the military of the Land Forces have participated in the implementation of the measures established during the state of emergency and, subsequently, the state of alert, contributing to the proper management of an extremely difficult situation. Ground forces must act to initiate and carry out consistent endowment programs, but also for the most thorough individual and collective training, including in cooperation with our allies. All these will significantly contribute to further efforts to strengthen Romania's strategic role in NATO and the EU," said Klaus Iohannis. The head of state emphasizes that "Romania's positive international image in the allied environment" is also due to the military in the Land Forces, who have demonstrated "very good" training, capacity for rapid integration and operational efficiency within NATO structures. "Due to the high level of training of the Romanian military, our country is today an ally able to actively contribute to security and peacekeeping in the region and in Europe, which strengthens Romania's profile as a reliable partner among the international community. Dear military in the Land Forces, your competence, discipline and spirit of sacrifice contribute to the increase of the Romanian Army's prestige. I urge you to continue to set an example of professional dedication and patriotism.Romania's positive international image in the allied environment is due to you, the soldiers of the Land Forces, who have demonstrated very good training, capacity for rapid integration and operational efficiency within NATO. On this anniversary, I wish all military and civilian personnel in the Land Forces, on duty under the tricolor, good health and success in fulfilling your missions."AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

