Romanian president summons security council on rising tensions in Black Sea and Ukraine

Romanian president summons security council on rising tensions in Black Sea and Ukraine. Romanian president Klaus Iohannis summoned for Tuesday, April 27, the National Defense Council (CSAT) on the situation in the Black Sea area and the accumulation of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. "We know the situation on the ground well. We are extremely worried, but I want to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]