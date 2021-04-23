Fitch confirms Romanian electricity group Electrica’s BBB rating

Fitch confirms Romanian electricity group Electrica’s BBB rating. International rating agency Fitch has confirmed the corporate rating of BBB (Investment Grade), with a Negative outlook, for the Electrica Group (EL), a leader in the distribution and supply of electricity in Romania. The negative perspective is imposed by the rating of Romania (BBB- with (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]