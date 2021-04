RO industrial group Teraplast ups revenues by 28% in Q1

RO industrial group Teraplast ups revenues by 28% in Q1. Romanian TeraPlast Group (TRP), which specializes in construction materials production, announced a 28% increase in turnover in the first quarter of this year, to RON 108 million (EUR 22.2 mln). The EBITDA improved by 61% to RON 17.5 mln (EUR 3.57 mln), resulting in an EBITDA margin of 16.2%,