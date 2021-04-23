UiPath’s capitalization passes USD 40 bln as shares climb to new high on NYSE

UiPath’s capitalization passes USD 40 bln as shares climb to new high on NYSE. Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath continued its charge on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday, April 22, when the PATH shares climbed to a new high of USD 80. The company’s market capitalization thus went over USD 40 billion and the stake held by UiPath’s Romanian (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]