Rodbun Invests EUR20M in Largest Logistics Park in Romania’s Agricultural Sector. Agribusiness group Rodbun is preparing an investment of up to EUR20 million in building the largest logistics park in Romania’s agricultural sector with an area of more than 40,000 square meters in Braila County, chief commercial officer Octavian Petrescu (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]