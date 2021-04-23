|
OMV Petrom Becomes Operator if Romgaz Takes Over Participation in Neptun Deep
Apr 23, 2021
OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in South-Eastern Europe, will act as operator for Neptun Deep block if ExxonMobil accepts Romgaz' offer for its 50% stake in the gas exploration and drilling project in the Black Sea.
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
ForMin Aurescu discusses with his Ukrainian counterpart about the rights of the Romanian minority
Bucharest, April 23 /Agerpres/ - The political-diplomatic dialogue, the intensification of the economic relationship, the stimulation of connectivity and the need to identify solutions for the rights of persons belonging to the Romanian minority in Ukraine were topics addressed on Friday in the (...)
ForMin Aurescu, Georgian counterpart Zalkaliani discuss Black Sea security
The security situation in the Black Sea region and strengthening bilateral economic co-operation by diversifying trade featured on the agenda of talks held on Friday between Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia David (...)
Blue Air Launches Direct Flights From Cluj-Napoca To Paris
Romanian airline Blue Air has announced the launch of direct flights from Cluj-Napoca to Paris Charles de Gaulle, starting Friday (April 23, 2021).
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 90,400 people immunised in last 24 hours
Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 90,400 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 68,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 11,518 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 10,207 of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided (...)
NN Pension Funds Up Their Holding In MedLife To 15.04%: Their Investment In MedLife Reaches RON212.8M
Private medical services provider MedLife (M.RO) said in a stock market report Friday that NN pension funds, namely, Fondul de Pensii Facultative NN ACTIV, Fondul de Pensii Facultative NN OPTIM, Fondul de Pensii Administrat Privat NN and NN Investment Partners B.V. reported on April 22, 2021 a (...)
Trilateral/Aurescu-at special session with Georgia, Ukraine; Romania supports their rapprochement with Euro-Atlantic structures
The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, hosted on Friday, in Bucharest, within the Romania-Poland-Turkey Trilateral meeting on security issues, a special working session with the participation of the ministers of foreign affairs of Georgia, David Zalkaliani, and of Ukraine, (...)
Tennis: Raluca Olaru, Nadia Kicenok qualify for semifinals of doubles event at Stuttgart (WTA)
Romanian-German pair Raluca Olaru/Nadia Kicenok has qualified for the semifinals of the doubles tournament in Stuttgart (WTA 500), with total prizes of 565,530 US dollars, on Friday, after defeating 6-3, 6-3 German pair Mona Barthel/Anna-Lena Friedsam.
Olaru and Kicenok sealed their victory (...)
