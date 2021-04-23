Fashion Retail Group Inditex Let 800 Employees Go by End of 2020

Spanish-held Inditex, the leader of Romania's fashion retail market had 2,200 employees at the end of last year compared with some 3,000 before the pandemic, that is at the end of 2019, its reports show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]