Iohannis: Mass vaccination - the way out of pandemic, restrictions to be lifted gradually, as infection numbers go down.

The way out of the COVID-19 pandemic is mass vaccination, President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday, specifying that the restrictions will be lifted gradually, as the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections, of ICU patients and deaths goes down. "Without vaccination we cannot get out of the pandemic, this is very clear. The way out of the pandemic is mass vaccination. I am directly involved in the pro-vaccination campaign. I will continue, I will visit vaccination centers, I will talk to people, I will make public statements like today: dear Romanians, go get the jab!," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace. According to the head of the state, the COVID vaccination campaign is "going well", but the restrictive measures won't be lifted overnight. "For now, I can say that the campaign is going well. We have around 100,000 people vaccinated daily. As the pandemic subsides, so if we see that the number of infections, the number of people in ICU's, the number of deaths - regrettably, too many people are still dying from this disease - goes down, the measures that have been necessary to contain the spread of the virus will be gradually relaxed," said President Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)