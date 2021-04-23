President Iohannis, riding a bicycle towards Cotroceni on "Green Friday"

President Iohannis, riding a bicycle towards Cotroceni on "Green Friday". President Klaus Iohannis has joined the "Green Friday" campaign and is going to Cotroceni Palace via bicycle. Under the slogan "STOP! Today the car sits still", the Ministry of Environment launched in March a campaign that encourages using alternative transportation by workers in public institutions, with the purpose of reducing pollution and carbon emission, implicitly. "Green Friday" proposes that until the end of this year, at least one in four employees to arrive at work during the last workday on foot, via bicycle or with public transportation and thus to give up, for one day, their personal vehicle.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]