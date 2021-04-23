Romanian PM: Lifting mask requirements, possible after 10 mln people get the vaccine

Wearing a mask could no longer be mandatory once Romania reaches the target of 10 million people vaccinated against COVID-19, but not before, prime minister Florin Citu said. "We will give up wearing a mask after we get vaccinated. It's a little early to give up the mask on June 1. […] We (...)