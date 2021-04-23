Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu: Black Sea Region is our common home

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu: Black Sea Region is our common home. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Government of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, declared on Friday that the Black Sea region is "our common home" and must be "kept away from tensions". Yesterday [Thursday - ed.n.], together with Bogdan Aurescu [Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister], I addressed the panel regarding the strategic partnership we have. Our relations are an example for the whole region. (...) This is not only a forum for discussion, but it has also produced many cooperation projects and today we exchange ideas related to NATO ministries and the NATO Summit in June. Today I want to emphasize the importance of unity and solidarity. The Black Sea region is our common home and we need to make sure that this region is kept away from tensions. We are all concerned about recent developments, but we have received promising news recently and we hope that dialogue and diplomacy will prevail. There are other pressing issues that we need to address, Afghanistan, NATO and the NATO Summit and we have discussed all these issues and we will continue to coordinate our policies, said Mevlut Cavusoglu, after the plenary session of the Romania -Poland-Turkey Trilateral Meeting on Security. He added that the initiative on the trilateral meeting began 9 years ago, and its 10th anniversary will be celebrated next year in Turkey. The Romania-Poland-Turkey trilateral meeting, at the level of the Foreign Ministers, started on Friday in Bucharest with a plenary session.