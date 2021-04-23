Statistics office: Romania had 920 km of highways at the end of 2020

Romania had 920 km of highways at the end of 2020, 54 km (6.2%) more than at the end of 2019, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS). Electrified railway lines represented 37.5% of the country's total railway network in operation at the end of 2020.