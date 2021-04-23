Romanian president cycles to work to promote Green Friday campaign

President Klaus Iohannis has decided to cycle to the Cotroceni Palace on Friday morning, April 23. He did this to promote the Green Friday campaign aimed at encouraging people to leave their cars at home for one day and go to work using non-polluting means such as bicycle, walking, or public (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]