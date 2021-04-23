GCS: 2.523 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania out of over 37.300 tests done in past 24 hrs



As many as 2,523 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 37,300 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source said. By... (...)