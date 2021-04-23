 
Romaniapress.com

April 23, 2021

Romania joins UNICEF in World Immunisation Week 2021
Apr 23, 2021

Romania joins UNICEF in World Immunisation Week 2021.

Vaccination is a right and also a responsibility, according to Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu, who says Romania is with UNICEF in the World Immunisation Week celebrated late April. "Vaccines save people's health and lives! They were and remain the only way for humanity to protect themselves from deadly diseases such as polio or smallpox. Now, vaccines are the only way to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and return to normal safely. Vaccination is a right and also a responsibility. It is up to each of us to make sure we take care of our health and the health of our loved ones. I want to thank once again the healthcare workers for the superhuman effort they make to both treat patients and support the mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19! The Romanian Government is with UNICEF in the World Immunisation Week, which we celebrate at the end of April, and it supports the access of children and adults to vaccines that protect their own health," Citu said on Friday in a Facebook post. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Ford to Halt Production at Craiova Plant for Six Days Ford’s Craiova plant along with the plant in Cologne, Germany, will be the least affected by the microchip crisis, as other plants of the carmaker experience even more than 20 days of production stoppages in 2021.

Pharmaceutical Wholesaler Novoline Revenue Up 30% to RON160M in 2020 Pharmaceutical wholesaler Novoline ended 2020 with some RON160 million revenue, an increase of 30% on 2019.

DerTour to Open Travel Agencies in Shopping Centers and Office Buildings The development strategy of DerTour, the travel unit of the Eurolines group which Germany’s Der Touristik group bought in 2019, is to open new agencies in shopping centers and office buildings, says Cosmin Marinof, DerTour managing (...)

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 77,104 people immunised in last 24 hours The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours, 77,104 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 59,649 - Pfizer, 9,601- Moderna and 7,854 - AstraZeneca, according to the data provided available from the National Institute of Public (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.542 in the past 24 hours after 17.500 tests performed nationwide A number of 1,542 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, in over 17,500 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. These are cases that have not tested positive previously, says the cited source. As of Sunday, (...)

GCS: 1,542 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; in over 17,500 tests  A number of 1,542 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, in over 17,500 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. These are cases that have not tested positive previously, says the cited source. As of Saturday, (...)

UEFA EURO 2020 /Nicusor Dan: I assure you that Bucharest will be welcoming host Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan underlined that Bucharest will be a "welcoming host" for EURO 2020, this summer, adding that the presence of the spectators at the matches is "a sign of hope", in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Bucharest local (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |