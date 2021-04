Romgaz Extends Suspension Of Termination of Iernut Power Plant Construction

Romgaz Extends Suspension Of Termination of Iernut Power Plant Construction. Romania's state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz Medias (SNG.RO) said in a stock market announcement on Friday that it extended the suspension of the notice of termination for the construction of the Iernut power plant. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]