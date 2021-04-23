Tennis: Raluca Olaru, Nadia Kicenok qualify for semifinals of doubles event at Stuttgart (WTA)

Tennis: Raluca Olaru, Nadia Kicenok qualify for semifinals of doubles event at Stuttgart (WTA). Romanian-German pair Raluca Olaru/Nadia Kicenok has qualified for the semifinals of the doubles tournament in Stuttgart (WTA 500), with total prizes of 565,530 US dollars, on Friday, after defeating 6-3, 6-3 German pair Mona Barthel/Anna-Lena Friedsam. Olaru and Kicenok sealed their victory after one hour and 14 minutes of playing. The pair Raluca Olaru/Nadia Kicenok won 8,064 euros and 185 WTA points in doubles for reaching this far in the competition, and they are to meet next the American pair Deisrae Krawczyk/Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who in the first round defeated Romanian Laura Paar and Russian Varvara Graceva, 7-6 (1), 6-3. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]