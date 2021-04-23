 
Former leader of PSD Dragnea wins lawsuit against Rahova Penitentiary, related to working in prison
Former leader of PSD Dragnea wins lawsuit against Rahova Penitentiary, related to working in prison.

The District 5 Court admitted, on Friday, an appeal filed by Liviu Dragnea and forced the Rahova Penitentiary to recognize as worked days by the former PSD leader the days in which he would have worked if the prison managers allowed him to do so, instead of violating this right of him, as they did. Liviu Dragnea sued the Rahova Penitentiary, claiming that he had lost almost 50 days of freedom due to the fact that he was no longer allowed to work behind bars. Basically, he asked the court to force the penitentiary to admit as worked days those days during which he did not actually work but only because he was not allowed to. These days may be taken into account when calculating the fraction of 2/3 of the sentence when discussing the request for parole. The trial in which Dragnea requested parole is scheduled for Tuesday at the District 5 Court. In May 2019, Dragnea was definitively sentenced to 3 and a half years in prison for instigating abuse of office in a case of fictitious employment at DGASPC (General Directorate of Social Assistance and Child Protection) Teleorman, being imprisoned at the Rahova Penitentiary. He was assigned to work in the prison's car workshop, and working days will be taken into account when discussing parole. However, the management of the Rahova Penitentiary withdrew his right to work, after Liviu Dragnea gave an online interview to his former counselor Anca Alexandrescu, currently a journalist at Realitatea Plus private television broadcaster. The National Administration of Penitentiaries claimed then that it did not authorize Dragnea to give that interview, and the Rahova Penitentiary sanctioned the former Social Democrat leader with lifting his right to work in the prison's car workshop. Dragnea challenged the penitentiary's decision in court, and in September 2020, the District 5 Court ruled that the former PSD leader's right to work had been violated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

