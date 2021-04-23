1,410 companies, sole traders in Romania file for insolvency in Q1 2021

1,410 companies, sole traders in Romania file for insolvency in Q1 2021. The number of insolvent companies and sole traders in Romania increased by 6.82% in Q1 2021, y-o-y, to 1,410 insolvencies, according to data published on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). Most of the insolvent companies and sole traders were reported in Bucharest (297), up 112.14% from Q1 2020. Next in the insolvency rank are the counties of Cluj (130 insolvencies, up 94.03%), Bihor (108, down 20%), and Timis (75, down 3.85%). The least insolvencies were registered in the counties of Harghita (5), Vaslui, and Neamt (6 each). By business fields, the highest number of insolvencies was reported in wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (424, up 19.1%); construction (231, up 4.52%), and manufacturing (169, down 5.06%). In March 2021, 623 insolvencies were recorded, most of them in Bucharest (130) and in the counties of Cluj (52), and Timis (41). AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]