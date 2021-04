NN Pension Funds Up Their Holding In MedLife To 15.04%: Their Investment In MedLife Reaches RON212.8M



Private medical services provider MedLife (M.RO) said in a stock market report Friday that NN pension funds, namely, Fondul de Pensii Facultative NN ACTIV, Fondul de Pensii Facultative NN OPTIM, Fondul de Pensii Administrat Privat NN and NN Investment Partners B.V. reported on April 22, 2021 a (...)