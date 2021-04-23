 
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 90,400 people immunised in last 24 hours
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 90,400 people immunised in last 24 hours.

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 90,400 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 68,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 11,518 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 10,207 of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided on Friday by the National Public Health Institute on the National Electronic Vaccination Register application. CNCAV shows that 61,002 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, and 29,398 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose as well. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 4,665,420 doses have been administered to 2,921,600 people, of whom 1,177,780 received their first dose and 1,743,820 have been fully vaccinated as they received their second dose as well. In the last 24 hours, 111 side effects were reported, six local and 1051 systemic. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 13,508 side effects to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines reported, 1,394 local and 12,114 systemic. CNCAV also says that 149 side effects are being investigated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

