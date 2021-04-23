Trilateral/Aurescu-at special session with Georgia, Ukraine; Romania supports their rapprochement with Euro-Atlantic structures

Trilateral/Aurescu-at special session with Georgia, Ukraine; Romania supports their rapprochement with Euro-Atlantic structures. The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, hosted on Friday, in Bucharest, within the Romania-Poland-Turkey Trilateral meeting on security issues, a special working session with the participation of the ministers of foreign affairs of Georgia, David Zalkaliani, and of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, context in which he stressed that Romania remains a strong supporter of the rapprochement of the two partner states with Euro-Atlantic structures. According to a Foreign Ministry (MAE) release, the talks between the five foreign ministers focused on recent security developments, marked by the deployment of Russian troops at the border with Ukraine and illegally annexed Crimea, as well as the implications of these actions for regional security and chosen, Euro-Atlantic security. "Romanian Minister Bogdan Aurescu, Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau and Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavuoglu sent a clear unitary message reaffirming support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia and Ukraine within the internationally recognized borders of the two Atlantic countries, as well as for the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of the two states. The common interest in continuing to support and cooperate with these partners in order to strengthen the defence capabilities and increase resilience was highlighted," the release reads. The head of the Romanian diplomacy underlined the fact that "Romania has been and remains a firm supporter of the rapprochement of the two partner states with the Euro-Atlantic structures." At the same time, Minister Bogdan Aurescu encouraged Georgia and Ukraine to continue to engage in dialogue with allies and to make full use of the partnership tools provided by NATO. "Romania will continue to provide assistance to the two states in order to continue the series of reforms, to strengthen their defence capabilities and to increase resilience against current challenges," the release informed. In turn, the foreign ministers of Georgia and Ukraine appreciated the invitation to participate in the Romania-Poland-Turkey trilateral cooperation format and highlighted the usefulness and relevance of this dialogue framework for addressing security challenges in the region. They also mentioned that the talks in Bucharest represent a good opportunity to identify measures aimed at strengthening the security and stability of the region that will allow the continuation of the European and Euro-Atlantic path. The plenary session of the Romania-Poland-Turkey Trilateral meeting also took place on Friday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]