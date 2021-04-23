ForMin Aurescu, Georgian counterpart Zalkaliani discuss Black Sea security

ForMin Aurescu, Georgian counterpart Zalkaliani discuss Black Sea security. The security situation in the Black Sea region and strengthening bilateral economic co-operation by diversifying trade featured on the agenda of talks held on Friday between Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia David Zalkaliani on the sidelines of a Romania-Poland-Turkey trilateral meeting on security at the level of foreign ministers, hosted by Romania. The heads of diplomacy from Georgia and Ukraine were also invited to attend the meeting for the first time. Aurescu and Zalkaliani addressed the current state and prospects for bilateral and sectoral political-diplomatic dialogue, especially in the economic and connectivity areas, Georgia's relations with the European Union and NATO, as well as regional security, according to a press statement released by Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE). Aurescu voiced satisfaction with the special relations between Romania and Georgia, with the two heads of diplomacy agreeing to continue the efforts to promote the relationship to strategic partnership. He also emphasised the importance of consolidating the bilateral economic co-operation by diversifying the commercial exchanges and translating into reality some concrete projects, including with regional impact, such as those in the field of connectivity. He thanked Georgia for its active involvement and interest in the Black Sea - Caspian Sea International Transport Route project, an initiative in which both Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan also participate. The two ministers also discussed the need to identify a sustainable solution for resuming the ferry-boat connection across the Black Sea between Romania and Georgia. Aurescu highlighted the need for regular sessions of the Joint Intergovernmental Committee on Economic, and Technical and Scientific Cooperation, the main institutional instrument covering the entire spectrum of bilateral sectoral cooperation, and a new session was agreed to be held soon. The Romanian minister also highlighted that Georgia continues to benefit from development assistance from Romania. Currently, a project is underway to strengthen the institutional capacity of the Georgian Border Police, financed under RoAid. The head of Romanian diplomacy reiterated Romania's support for Georgia's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations and encouraged the Georgian side to continue the reform process. He welcomed, once again, the agreement between the Georgian political forces reached on April 20, 2021, with the mediation of the EU, under which a previous political blockade was overcome, and gave assurances that Romania will continue to actively support this process of strengthening democratic institutions using tools available both bilaterally and inside the EU and NATO. The two ministers voiced concern over the security situation in the Black Sea region, stressing the importance of implementing NATO policy to strengthen deterrence and defence and, in particular, to continue and deepen co-operation between NATO and the EU and its partners in Eastern Neighbourhood, where Georgia occupies an important place. Aurescu strongly reiterated his support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders. He pointed to Romania's commitment to the European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM), to which Romania is the most important contributor with staff. He also briefed on his initiative, backed by 10 other EU counterparts, to include the issue of protracted conflicts on the Foreign Affairs Council's agenda, with a debate in May to identify new ways and tools for the EU to be more influential in resolving these conflicts. Zalkaliani thanked in particular the Romanian side for all the evidence of solidarity displayed, for the constant and consistent support of Romania both in terms of European and Euro-Atlantic perspectives, and in terms of the sovereignty and integrity of Georgia. He appreciated Romania's involvement in supporting the resolution of protracted conflicts by raising the issue on the EU agenda, and for the consistent contribution to EUMM Georgia. "Minister Zalkaliani extended an invitation to the head of Romanian diplomacy to visit Georgia, which was accepted with pleasure," according to MAE. At the end of the meeting, the two ministers signed a joint action plan between the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for 2021-2022, a document that will facilitate coordination between the diplomatic services of the two countries by consultations. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

