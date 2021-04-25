GCS: 1,542 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; in over 17,500 tests

GCS: 1,542 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; in over 17,500 tests. A number of 1,542 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, in over 17,500 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. These are cases that have not tested positive previously, says the cited source. As of Saturday, 1,046,264 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, and 972,476 patients were declared cured. To date, 7,262,520 RT-PCR tests and 848,240 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 12,649 RT-PCR tests were performed (5,552 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,097 on request) and 4,930 rapid antigen tests. Apart from the newly confirmed cases, 249 people retested positive. A number of 10,312 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of whom 1,358 in intensive care, the GCS also announced. In total, 39,348 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 10,395 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania. Also, 40,779 people are in quarantine at home and 89 in institutionalized quarantine, according to the GCS. A total of 127 people (66 men and 61 women) infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 27,394. One death was registered in the 20-29 years age group, one in the 30-39 years age group, five in the 40- 9 years age category, 10 in the 50-59 years age group, 26 in the 60-69 years age range, 45 in the 70- 9 years age group and 39 in the over 80 years age range. According to the GCS, 118 of the deaths were in patients who had underlying medical conditions, two patients had no such conditions, and for seven no co-morbidities have been reported so far. Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 27,394 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, along with 189 Romanian citizens abroad. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]