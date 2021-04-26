eCommerce Solution easySales Seeks To Raise EUR350,000 By Selling 8.05% Of Shares

easySales, the solution of automating and centralizing eCommerce activities, founded in 2019 by Ciprian and Iulian Cazacu, will set off a financing round on May 6, through equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink, in order to raise EUR350,000, under the form of a convertible loan, in exchange of 8.05% of shares.