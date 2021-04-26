Eurostat: Romania Had One Of Largest Increases In Government Debt-To-GDP Ratio In EU, In 4Q/2020



Eurostat: Romania Had One Of Largest Increases In Government Debt-To-GDP Ratio In EU, In 4Q/2020.

Romania’s government debt reached 4.2% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with the third quarter of 2020, being the country with one of the largest increases in government debt-to-GDP ratio, during the mentioned period, per data from Eurostat, the (...)