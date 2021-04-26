Uber is present in 10 cities in Romania. The app is now available in Ploiești



Uber is present in 10 cities in Romania. The app is now available in Ploiești.

Starting April 22nd, people of Ploiești can order trips with Uber at the tap of a button Uber is now present in 10 Romanian cities, adding Ploiești to the round-up Users in Ploiești will get 50% off for two trips with the discount code HELLOPLOIESTI between April 22nd and May... The post Uber is (...)