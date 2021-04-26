 
Romaniapress.com

April 26, 2021

Uber is present in 10 cities in Romania. The app is now available in Ploiești
Apr 26, 2021

Uber is present in 10 cities in Romania. The app is now available in Ploiești.

Starting April 22nd, people of Ploiești can order trips with Uber at the tap of a button Uber is now present in 10 Romanian cities, adding Ploiești to the round-up Users in Ploiești will get 50% off for two trips with the discount code HELLOPLOIESTI between April 22nd and May... The post Uber is (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Rompetrol Well Services Approves Total Dividends of RON33.3M Shareholders of Rompetrol Well Services (PTR.RO), the oil services division of Rompetrol Group, on Monday approved the distribution of dividends amounting to RON4.3 million from the 2020 profit plus RON29 million from reserves.

Minister Ghinea: We have agreed to submit PNRR on May 31 Minister of European Investments and Projects Cristian Ghinea announced on Monday that Romania will submit the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) on May 31. "In the discussion with the President [Klaus Iohannis], with Mr. Orban, with the Prime Minister [Florin Citu] and the two (...)

PM Citu: Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 to be sped up, through drive-through centers and vaccination marathons The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will be sped up, both in the urban and in the rural environment, in order to offer as many people as possible the chance to get immunized against the virus and gradually return to a normal life, announced Prime Minister Florin Citu, on Monday, at the (...)

80,809 persons immunized in past 24 hours The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 80,809 vaccine doses were administered, of which 62,037 - Pfizer, 9,179 - Moderna and 9,593 - AstraZeneca, according to data made available by the National Institute for Public Health through (...)

Biofarm Cleared for RON21.7M Dividend Payout Shareholders of Romanian pharmaceutical company Biofarm Bucuresti (BIO.RO) on Monday approved the company's plans to distribute dividends totaling RON21.7 million.

Simple Capital Buys 10% of DIP Software Investment vehicle Simple Capital is investing in fintech solutions startup DIP Software by acquiring 10% of the startup's shares, seeking to accelerate its global development.

Bucharest Prefect: The movement of people is allowed in Bucharest until 22:00 hrs and on weekends too The movement of people is allowed in Bucharest until 22:00 hrs and on weekends, too, informed on Monday the Prefect of the Capital, Alin Stoica, after the meeting of the Bucharest City Emergency Management Committee (CMBSU), convened in the context in which the COVID-19 incidence rate fell (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |