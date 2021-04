Visual Fan Raises RON15.5M From Investors In Oversubscribed Offer Closed Early

Visual Fan Raises RON15.5M From Investors In Oversubscribed Offer Closed Early. Brasov-based Visual Fan, which produces electronic devices under the brand Allview, has raised RON15.5 million from investors through an offer oversubscribed six times and closed early by broker Tradeville. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]