Former Finance Minister Bogdan Dragoi Re-elected As Board Chairman And CEO Of SIF Banat Crisana. The Board of Directors of regional investment fund SIF Banat Crisana (SIF1.RO) has re-elected former finance minister Bogdan Dragoi as Board Chairman for a four-year term, starting April 25, 2021 until April 25, 2025, per a stock market report released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]