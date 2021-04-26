NNDKP wins for the 5th time the much-coveted Law Firm of the Year award at the Chambers Europe Awards gala



Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) won the “Romania Law Firm of the Year” award at the Chambers Europe Awards gala, a hallmark event organized on April 22, 2021 by Chambers and Partners, one of the most prestigious directories dedicated to the legal services. This is the 5th time (...)