HealthMin Mihaila: Anti-COVID vaccination centres will remain open on first and second Easter days

HealthMin Mihaila: Anti-COVID vaccination centres will remain open on first and second Easter days. Anti-COVID vaccination centres will remain open on the first and second Easter days, according to information received from the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV), the Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, informed on Monday. “According to the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]