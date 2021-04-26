HealthMin Mihaila: Anti-COVID vaccination centres will remain open on first and second Easter days
Apr 26, 2021
HealthMin Mihaila: Anti-COVID vaccination centres will remain open on first and second Easter days.
Anti-COVID vaccination centres will remain open on the first and second Easter days, according to information received from the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV), the Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, informed on Monday. “According to the (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]