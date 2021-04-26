 
Traffic on Friendship Bridge, halted April 26-29, 20:00hrs-24.00hrs
Traffic on Friendship Bridge, halted April 26-29, 20:00hrs-24.00hrs.

Traffic on the Friendship Bridge connecting the city of Giurgiu in Romania to the city of Ruse in Bulgaria will be halted April 26-29, 20:00hrs-24:00hrs, for repair works on the roadside. "The Bulgarian Border Police Regional Directorate in Ruse has informed the Giurgiu Border Police Local Inspectorate (ITPF) about the fact that between April 26 and 29, 2021, between 20:00hrs and 24.00hrs each day, traffic on the Giurgiu-Ruse Friendship Bridge will be halted for completing roadside repair works," reads a press statement released on Monday by ITPF Giurgiu. At the same time, the border authorities said that during the same period outside the timeline when traffic is not halted, traffic in the area in need of repair will take place on a single lane that will be regulated by road signs, therefore they recommend that all persons wishing to transit the national border through the Giurgiu border-passing point use all other crossing points on the border with Bulgaria, in order to avoid traffic jam. The waiting time on Monday at noon for border checks at the Giurgiu-Ruse crossing point in Bulgaria was 40 minutes for lorries both on the way out and on the way in Romania and ten minutes for motor vehicles both on the way out and on the way in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Camelia Bigan, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

