Ioana Mihaila: Situation of ICU COVID-19 beds - better than in previous weeks

Ioana Mihaila: Situation of ICU COVID-19 beds - better than in previous weeks. The situation of intensive care beds for patients with COVID-19 is "better" than in previous weeks, Health Minister Ioana Mihaila told a Monday's press conference, who added that on Sunday, at 17.00, as many as 247 ICU beds for adults and 32 for children were available nationwide. "Indeed, the situation is better than in the previous weeks. At the moment, we have 247 unoccupied intensive care beds nationwide, according to the reports verified yesterday, at 17.00. (...) At national level, 247 free beds for adults, 32 free beds for children. In Bucharest, 55 free beds for adults and 10 free beds for children," the minister explained. Mihaila said that the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections reported daily "is in line with reality". "The number of infections reported daily is in line with reality and we check it, together with the number of beds, from several sources. For example, for the number of beds we requested the pieces of information yesterday for 17.00 and they were consistent. The two sources of information were the Command Center from the Ministry of Health and the National Center for Intervention Coordination and Management that helps to transfer patients between health units," the health minister mentioned. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]