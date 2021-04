Northern Romania: Bucovina Holocaust Memorial to be set up in Siret

Northern Romania: Bucovina Holocaust Memorial to be set up in Siret. The history museum in Siret, in northeastern Romania, will be refurbished and turned into the Holocaust Memorial of Bucovina, culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu announced, Agerpres reported. Gheorghiu visited the city last week alongside Israel’s ambassador to Romania David Saranga. The two (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]