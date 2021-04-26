Bucharest authorities to discuss easing some restrictions as Covid-19 incidence rate drops

Bucharest authorities to discuss easing some restrictions as Covid-19 incidence rate drops. Bucharest's emergency situations committee will meet to discuss the Covid-19 restrictions as the incidence rate in the city fell below 3.5, prefect Alin Stoica told television station Digi24. On Monday, April 26, the incidence rate stood at 3.46 per 1,000 inhabitants, the Bucharest Public (...)