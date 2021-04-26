Romanian electronics producer Allview raises EUR 3.1 mln in private placement and will list shares on BVB

Romanian electronics producer Allview raises EUR 3.1 mln in private placement and will list shares on BVB. Romanian company Visual Fan, which produces electronic devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, and smart home solutions under the Allview brand, raised RON 15.5 mln (EUR 3.1 mln) in a private placement of shares on Friday, April 23. The placement, managed by local brokerage firm Tradeville, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]