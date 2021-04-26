Oil Terminal Shareholders Approve Distribution Of 50% Of 2020 Net Profit As Dividends

Shareholders of Romanian oil storage and shipment firm Oil Terminal Constanta (OIL.RO) on Monday approved the distribution of 50% of the company's 2020 profit under the form of dividends, with a gross value of RON0.00276217 per share, which translates into a yield of 1.5% relative to Monday's