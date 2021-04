2Performant Eyes 26% Higher Turnover, Of Over RON25M, End-2021; Preps Share Capital Increase

2Performant Eyes 26% Higher Turnover, Of Over RON25M, End-2021; Preps Share Capital Increase. Romanian technology company 2Performant Network (2P.RO), listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol 2P, targets a turnover of RON25.58 million at the end of 2021, up 26% from 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]