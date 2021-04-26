Procter & Gamble Opens Second Factory in Urlati, Prahova

Procter & Gamble Opens Second Factory in Urlati, Prahova. Procter & Gamble Romania (P&G) inaugurates its new factory in Urlati, Prahova, where it will produce laundry detergent pods, creating over 200 new jobs. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]