KeysFin: Sales In Food Retail Sector May Overshoot RON140B In 2021

KeysFin: Sales In Food Retail Sector May Overshoot RON140B In 2021. Sales in the food retail sector are estimated at around RON130 billion in 2020 compared with sales of RON118 billion in 2019, according to a KeysFin analysis. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]