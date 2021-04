Sterk Plast Gets EUR2.5M State Aid to Expand Production in Medgidia

Romanian plastics producer Sterk Plast has been approved for EUR2.5 million state aid for a EUR5 million investment in expanding production bat its factory in Medgidia, southeast Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]