Antitrust Body Looks Into Sandoz AG’s Acquisition Of Business Activity From GSK. Romania’s Competition Council is looking into a transaction whereby Sandoz AG seeks to acquire from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) the sale activity of cephalosporine-based antibiotics. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]