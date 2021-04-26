GCS: Romania’s daily COVID-19 case count rises by 1.256 in the last 24 hours following over 11,700 tests nationwide



GCS: Romania’s daily COVID-19 case count rises by 1.256 in the last 24 hours following over 11,700 tests nationwide.

As many as 1,256 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 11,700 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients (...)