 
Romaniapress.com

April 26, 2021

6,755 companies shut down during Q1 of this year
Apr 26, 2021

6,755 companies shut down during Q1 of this year.

The number of shut down companies has gone down by 13.1% in 2021, in comparison with the same period of the previous year, to 6,755, from 7,773 during the period of January-March 2020, according to the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). The highest number of closed companies was registered in the Bucharest Municipality, with 1,270 companies (dropping by 7.16%) and in the counties of Iasi (323, plus 38.03%), Timis (315, minus 21.84%), Constanta (312, minus 28.44%) and Cluj (291, minus 18.26%). The activity area which recorded most cases of closed companies during the first two months of 2021 is the retail and wholesale sector, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, where there were 1,997 companies shut down, at a national level. From the previous year, the companies closed in this sector have dropped by 8.06%. Professional, scientific and technical activities, such as constructions, are two other activity areas where there was a large number of companies being shut down, namely 663 (minus 7.4%), namely 631 (minus 20.83%). In March 2021 there were 2,614 closed companies recorded, most of them in Bucharest (485) and the counties of Constanta (123), Iasi (123) and Cluj (118).AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Rompetrol Well Services Approves Total Dividends of RON33.3M Shareholders of Rompetrol Well Services (PTR.RO), the oil services division of Rompetrol Group, on Monday approved the distribution of dividends amounting to RON4.3 million from the 2020 profit plus RON29 million from reserves.

Minister Ghinea: We have agreed to submit PNRR on May 31 Minister of European Investments and Projects Cristian Ghinea announced on Monday that Romania will submit the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) on May 31. "In the discussion with the President [Klaus Iohannis], with Mr. Orban, with the Prime Minister [Florin Citu] and the two (...)

PM Citu: Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 to be sped up, through drive-through centers and vaccination marathons The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will be sped up, both in the urban and in the rural environment, in order to offer as many people as possible the chance to get immunized against the virus and gradually return to a normal life, announced Prime Minister Florin Citu, on Monday, at the (...)

80,809 persons immunized in past 24 hours The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 80,809 vaccine doses were administered, of which 62,037 - Pfizer, 9,179 - Moderna and 9,593 - AstraZeneca, according to data made available by the National Institute for Public Health through (...)

Biofarm Cleared for RON21.7M Dividend Payout Shareholders of Romanian pharmaceutical company Biofarm Bucuresti (BIO.RO) on Monday approved the company's plans to distribute dividends totaling RON21.7 million.

Simple Capital Buys 10% of DIP Software Investment vehicle Simple Capital is investing in fintech solutions startup DIP Software by acquiring 10% of the startup's shares, seeking to accelerate its global development.

Bucharest Prefect: The movement of people is allowed in Bucharest until 22:00 hrs and on weekends too The movement of people is allowed in Bucharest until 22:00 hrs and on weekends, too, informed on Monday the Prefect of the Capital, Alin Stoica, after the meeting of the Bucharest City Emergency Management Committee (CMBSU), convened in the context in which the COVID-19 incidence rate fell (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |