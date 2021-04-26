6,755 companies shut down during Q1 of this year

6,755 companies shut down during Q1 of this year. The number of shut down companies has gone down by 13.1% in 2021, in comparison with the same period of the previous year, to 6,755, from 7,773 during the period of January-March 2020, according to the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). The highest number of closed companies was registered in the Bucharest Municipality, with 1,270 companies (dropping by 7.16%) and in the counties of Iasi (323, plus 38.03%), Timis (315, minus 21.84%), Constanta (312, minus 28.44%) and Cluj (291, minus 18.26%). The activity area which recorded most cases of closed companies during the first two months of 2021 is the retail and wholesale sector, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, where there were 1,997 companies shut down, at a national level. From the previous year, the companies closed in this sector have dropped by 8.06%. Professional, scientific and technical activities, such as constructions, are two other activity areas where there was a large number of companies being shut down, namely 663 (minus 7.4%), namely 631 (minus 20.83%). In March 2021 there were 2,614 closed companies recorded, most of them in Bucharest (485) and the counties of Constanta (123), Iasi (123) and Cluj (118).